Sushma Swaraj in Tashkent: EAM meets Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov, holds 'productive discussions'

Tashkent: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov held "productive discussion" in the fields of trade and economy, defence and security, and exchanged views on regional and global issues during delegation-level talks on Saturday.

Swaraj, who is on her first visit to Uzbekistan, was personally received by Uzbek foreign minister Kamilov at the airport. She reached the Uzbek capital on the final leg of her three-nation tour after concluding her "result-oriented" visit to Kyrgyzstan, during which she held talks with the country's top leadership to deepen and reinvigorate the bilateral ties across all sectors.

Swaraj and Kamilov led delegation-level talks and "had productive discussion in the fields of trade and economy, defence and security, pharma, healthcare, IT, agriculture and animal husbandry, tourism and culture," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues, he said.

Swaraj will also interact with the Indian community and offer tribute at Lal Bahadur Shastri memorial. "In Tashkent, Sushma Swaraj arrives to a personal welcome by Uzbek foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on her first visit to the country. Apart from meeting political leadership, she will interact with the Indian community and offer tribute at Lal Bahadur Shastri memorial," Kumar said in a tweet.

The meeting between Swaraj and Kamilov is their third this year. Kumar said in another tweet, "third meeting with the foreign minister of Uzbekistan this year. Sushma Swaraj welcomed by Uzbek foreign minister Kamilov ahead of the delegation-level talks. India and Uzbekistan are strategic partners with strong historical and cultural linkages."

The minister is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations.