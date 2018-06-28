Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sushma Swaraj hosts Uzbekistan's Deputy PM Sukhrob Kholmuradov, discusses bilateral ties, trade, investment

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 07:04:58 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Sukhrob Kholmuradov in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in key areas such as connectivity and trade and investment.

Kholmuradov, who is visiting India to participate in the meeting of annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Mumbai, held bilateral meetings with several ministers on  Wednesday.

"Relationship deep rooted in history! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Deputy Prime Minister of #Uzbekistan Sukhrob Kholmuradov. Leaders explored strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, pharma, textiles, connectivity and tourism,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kholmuradov also met Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar and the two leaders shared views on deepening ties in bilateral and regional cooperation, Kumar said.

File image of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. AP

File image of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. AP

Swaraj and Kholmuradov reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, the MEA said in a statement.

“Both sides underscored untapped potential in strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles, construction, information and communication technologies, innovation, tourism and agreed to further strengthen this partnership through regular consultations and organisation of business to business interactions on focused areas of mutual interest,” it said.

During the visit, Kholmuradov also met with Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Science and Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry CR Chaudhary, and Minister of State Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya among others.

India's exports to Uzbekistan include pharmaceutical products, mechanical equipments, vehicles and service, while imports include fruit and vegetable products, services and fertilizers.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 07:04 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores