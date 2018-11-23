Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral talks with Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith; meets Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith

Vientiane: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday met her Laotian counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith and held wide-ranging talks to enhance cooperation in key areas like defence, trade, energy and agriculture.

Swaraj, who is in Laos on a two-day visit, co-chaired the ninth Joint Commission Meeting with Kommasith as the two leaders laid out the roadmap for cooperation and partnership.

The ministers held wide-ranging discussions covering cooperation in agriculture, trade and investment, defence, education, culture, Information Technology, energy and mining, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Swaraj and Kommasith had constructive discussions during the meeting, he said in a tweet.

EAM offered to share India's expertise & experience towards supporting developmental needs of Lao PDR, taking the total offer of grant and LoC proposal to $ 250 mn.

On Thursday, she attended an Indian community event here and interacted with participants. During her two-day visit, Swaraj also called on Laos prime minister Thongloun Sisoulith.