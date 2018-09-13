You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sushma Swaraj embarks on two-day visit to Moscow; EAM to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, investment at 23rd IRIGC-TEC

India Asian News International Sep 13, 2018 14:04:02 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Thursday left for a two-day visit to Moscow, Russia.

Sushma Swaraj as she embarks for Moscow. ANI

Sushma Swaraj as she embarks for Moscow. ANI

During her visit, she will attend the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). It will be co-chaired by Swaraj and Yuri Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

IRIGC-TEC is a standing body which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation in the fields of bilateral trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest.

The Commission, after taking the stock of bilateral cooperation in various fields, will provide policy recommendations and directions in the concerned fields. The last meeting of the Commission was held in New Delhi in December 2017.


Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 14:04 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores