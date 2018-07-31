You are here:
Sushma Swaraj comes to rescue of Indian citizen in US, who lost his passport days before his wedding

India Press Trust of India Jul 31, 2018 07:46:46 IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday night assured help to an Indian man in the US who lost his passport in Washington just days before he was to travel for his wedding mid-August.

File image of Sushma Swaraj. AP

"Devatha Ravi Teja — You have lost your passport at a very wrong time. However, we will help you reach for your wedding in time," Swaraj tweeted after the man reached out to her for assistance. She asked Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna to help the man and expedite his passport on humanitarian grounds."

Sushma Swaraj ji, I lost my passport in Washington DC USA. I have my wedding on 13-15 August. Traveling on 10 August. Please help me expedite my tatkal request and help me in attending my wedding in time. You are my only hope. Please do the needful," Teja tweeted, appealing to Swaraj for help.  Later, the man thanked Swaraj for her help.


