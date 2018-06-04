Sushma Swaraj arrives in South Africa ahead of BRICS and IBSA meetings, calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa

Durban: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday called on South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed with him ways to make further progress in bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Swaraj arrived in Durban on a five-day visit during which she will attend meetings of BRICS and IBSA — the two major groupings where India has been playing a key role.

"Centuries old relationship! On her arrival in South Africa, EAM @SushmaSwaraj was heartily received by Deputy Foreign Minister Luwellyn Landers," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa. Leaders discussed ways to make further progress in areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation," Kumar said.

Swaraj will also attend a series of events marking the 125th anniversary of the historic incident where a young Mahatma Gandhi was thrown out of a train compartment in Pietermaritzburg railway station.

The 1893 incident proved to be a turning point in Gandhi's fight against racial discrimination in South Africa.

During the visit, Swaraj will participate in the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Foreign Ministers' meeting on 4 June which is expected to lay the foundation for the annual summit of the grouping in Johannesburg in July.

She will also chair a meeting of Foreign Ministers of IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa), another bloc working to deepen coordination among the three countries on major global issues.