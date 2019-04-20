Sushma Swaraj appeals to 500 Indians to leave Tripoli immediately as situation in Libya deteriorates

New Delhi: External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday appealed to around 500 Indians to leave Tripoli "immediately," as the situation continues to deteriorate in Libya.

The Indians civilians continue to remain in the Libyan capital, despite massive evacuations and a travel ban which is in place, according to Swaraj.

Pls ask your relatives and friends to leave Tripoli immediately. We will not be able to evacuate them later. /2 Pls RT — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 19, 2019

Efforts to evacuate all Indians have been underway ever since tensions rose in Tripoli on 4 April, when Khalifa Haftar announced an attack on the Libyan capital to capture the region from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

India already removed its entire contingent of peacekeeping forces comprising 15 CRPF personnel on 6 April from Tripoli, a move which was followed by countries like the United States and Nepal.

More than 200 people have lost their lives and 913 have been wounded ever since clashes erupted in the region as Haftar's Libyan National Army advanced towards Tripoli.

Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim GNA governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

