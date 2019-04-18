Sushil Kumar Modi files defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi for claiming that 'all thieves share Modi surname'

Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday filed a criminal complaint for defamation against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "all thieves share the Modi surname" remark.

In his complaint, the deputy chief minister said, "The speech of Rahul Gandhi, wherein he has made sweeping statement about all the persons having the surname 'Modi' to be a thief, has ridiculed them and left a large number of persons having the title 'Modi' hurt as their reputation in the eyes of the public has been lowered."

Criminal Complaint for defamation filed against Rahul Gandhi by Sri Sushil Kumar Modi pic.twitter.com/Yt6jJGsesU — Chowkidar Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 18, 2019

He further alleged that Rahul is liable to be prosecuted and punished for the offence under Section 500 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bihar deputy chief minister had threatened to file a defamation case against Rahul in Patna High Court.

The BJP leader claimed that Rahul had hurt the sentiments of several people who have 'Modi' as their surnames. "He (Rahul) has referred to crores of people with 'Modi' surname as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments. Is it a crime to have 'Modi' surname?" Sushil asked.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra on 15 April, Rahul had asked how come all "thieves" have "Modi" as their surname while he sharpened his attack towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of corruption.

"But tell me one thing...Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as a common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?" Rahul had asked.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Congress president on a petition filed against him by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi for allegedly making contemptuous remarks in connection with its order on the admissibility of the certain document in the Rafale deal.

The contempt petition accused Rahul of misquoting the order when he said the apex court had accepted that "chowkidar (a reference to Narendra Modi), is a chor (thief)".

With inputs from ANI

