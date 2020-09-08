Sushant Singh Rajput's father files complaint against actor's therapist for breach of confidentiality

KK Singh to press appropriate directions to prohibit Susan Walker and any other medical practitioners to make public/media statements about his son Sushant Singh Rajput's medical consultations.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a complaint against Dr Susan Walker with the Medical Council of India.

In his complaint, Singh said any consultation between his son and Moffat was "strictly confidential", and disclosure of it would be misconduct under the Indian Medical Council (IMC) regulations.

News agency Asian News International, shared a copy of the complaint letter filed under Regulation 8.2 of the IMC (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 (*2002 Regulations) for professional misconduct committed by Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) namely, Walker under Regulation 7.14 of the 2002 Regulations.

The letter stated that according to Regulations 7.14 of the 2020, a registered medical practitioner shall not disclose the secrets of a patient that have been learnt in the exercise of his/her profession. Also mentioned is Walker's claim that Rajput had consulted with her for certain alleged mental conditions for which she had given her consultations and opinion.

Singh, in his complaint, said Walker gave a news interview to a journalist where she disclosed Rajput's medical condition. He requested MCI to initiate required proceedings against Walker, and also asked the board to press appropriate directions to prohibit her and any other medical practitioners to make any further public/media statements Rajput's medical consultations.

— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

On 1 August, journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted an interview with Walker who claimed it was her "duty" to go public. She claimed that the late actor had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Earlier this month, a report by India Today accessed the statement of given to Mumbai Police on 16 July. The statement mentioned Rajput's bipolar disorder diagnosis, and the deterioration of his condition in October and November 2019. The medical professional also said that Rhea Chakraborty had informed her that Rajput was getting suicidal thoughts.

On 14 June, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai, after which the Mumbai Police had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669