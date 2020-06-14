Sushant Singh Rajput passes away: From Kai Po Che to Sonchiriya, a look at the actor's iconic performances

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. The cause of death appears to have been suicide, according to the police. He was 34.

According to Scroll, he had a degree from the Delhi College of Engineering, but instead chose to pursue acting, training with Barry John’s theatre group in the capital. The actor who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie Kai Po Che was known for his earnest performances roles in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK and Kedarnath, among others.

Here are some of his best performances.

Kai Po Che!

Kai Po Che! was adapted from author Chetan Bhagat's best-seller The 3 Mistakes of My Life. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film was Rajput's debut entry to Bollywood. Also starring Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh, the film revolves around tumultuous years in the lives of these boys when their equations and friendships with each other are put to test. Rajput's Ishaan was all heart, selfless and easily angered but unusually a real generous person.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Set in the Pink City of Jaipur, Shuddh Desi Romance was a quintessential rom-com touching upon the subjects of commitment phobia, insecurity associated with love, and the perennially confused generation of today. Raghu (Rajput) is a layabout, and while somedays a tourist guide in Jaipur. However, very soon begins the circuitous love triangle between Gayatri, played by Parineeti, Raghu and Tara (Vaani Kapoor). The film was refreshing and urban take on love, marriage, heartbreaks, relationships for the year it was set in.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story chronicles the journey of Indian cricket’s biggest success stories. Rajput did a remarkable job of breaking down and reassembling the visible aspects of India's former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right from his confident walk, polite mannerisms to the near-accurate depiction of Dhoni’s batting style, especially the popular helicopter shot.

Chhichhore

In Nitesh Tiwari’s box-office hit, Rajput plays Anni, one among a colourful bunch of engineering students who are called losers by their peers. The film was nostalgic homage, with fuzzy flashbacks to after-hours hostel life on an engineering college campus. In present, watching his son oscillate between life and death, Ani dips into his bank of memories and reunites with his college friends to give life lessons to Anni’s young son.

Sonchiriya

Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya was an immersive dacoit drama set in the harsh, dusty ravines of Chambal in the 1970s. In an all-star cast, Rajput's Lakhna stood his ground for with his compelling performance. His character exuded anguish and determination, in equal proportions, and was often regarded as the conscience-keeper of his group of bandits.

*

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669