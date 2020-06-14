You are here:
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shah Rukh Khan, Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal tweet condolences

India FP Staff Jun 15, 2020 16:59:36 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, reports Hindustan Times. He was 34 years old.

Rajput made his acting debut with Zee TV's popular show Pavitra Rishta.

Rajput ventured into Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2014. His other acting credits include films such as PK, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Social media is flooded by his industry colleagues, politicians, sportspersons and the actor's fans expressing shock and grief at the news.

Check out the tributes here

 

 

 

 

 

Sush... 😢😢😢 I’m so sorry... RIP

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 16:59:36 IST



