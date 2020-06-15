Sushant Singh Rajput death: Family prepares for last rites in Mumbai, police confirm actor's mental health struggles

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, reports Press Trust of India. Confirming the news, Rajput's spokesperson said that the deceased actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

The police have confirmed that the deceased actor was battling depression. According to a police official, authorities found out during the probe, that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.

Mumbai Police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Rajput had been living with two cooks and a house help.

As per Asian News International, a post mortem has been conducted and further details of the autopsy report are awaited. The post mortem was conducted at Mumbai's Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital.

"His body was found hanging at his Bandra residence today. We are investigating," Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told Press Trust of India. An accidental death report will be registered on the basis of preliminary information sources from the Bandra Police said.

Police officials also told the news agency that they did not find any foul play in their initial investigation.

A collection of Suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022 2754 6669