Sushant Singh Rajput death: Ankita Lokhande seen buying saplings as per late actor's 50 Dreams list

As per videos circulating on social media shared by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, planting trees was the 11th wish of the late actor's 50 Dreams list.

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter page and shared a post about planting trees for the late actor through a short clip.

As per the clip, planting trees was the 11th wish of the late actor's 50 Dreams list. On Sunday, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was seen buying saplings and making her contribution to the initiative. Ace photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on his Instagram page where Ankita was seen purchasing the plants alongside the caption, "We followed #Ankitalokhande car today and were pretty glad we did. A good initiative as #SushanSinghRajput dream was to plant 1000 trees. Now fans and supporters are doing this. And no she did not call us to send this message, like the Drake song - God's Plan, it just happened #Plant4SSR Believe me 👍"

When quizzed about what she was doing, Ankita states, “Sabko message do, plants lagao. Sushant ki 50 dreams mein se ek dream yeh tha ki woh 1,000 plants lagane aur yeh meine apne taraf se shuruwaat ki hai aur I hope sab plants lagae (Tell everyone to plant saplings. It was one of Sushant’s 50 dreams, and I’ve tried to contribute from my side. I hope others will participate as well)."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called Sushant's case a "witch hunt." He added that Rhea is prepared for an arrest and has not applied for anticipatory bail. The actress had, on Sunday, appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of the actor.