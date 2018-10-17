Surat Police books Bihar native for rape, murder of 3-year-old girl; tension rises as incident follows violence against migrants in Gujarat

Tension has been rising in Surat in Gujarat after the police named a Bihar native as a suspect in the case of a three-year-old girl's rape and murder in the city. This incident comes only days after migrant workers in Gujarat hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar faced violence after the arrest of a Bihar native for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

In the Surat case, the body of the girl, who was reported missing on 13 October, was found on Monday in a locked house on the ground floor of the building where she lived in Godadra locality. The police reportedly said that the accused, Anil Yadav, lived in that house, while the girl lived on the first floor.

A case of murder has been registered against Yadav, who has been absconding since Saturday night, according to the Hindustan Times. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Barot said an autopsy of the girl's body confirmed rape.

"CCTV camera footage revealed that the girl had not gone outside the society gate. This led us to do an extensive search within the society premises. On the evening of 15 October, the police broke open Yadav's house to find the body," the Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying.

Teams of the Surat Police headed to Bihar on Tuesday to track Yadav, The Indian Express reported. "We have identified the suspect and sent our teams to Bihar to locate him," Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said. "We have also made different teams to trace the accused in the neighbouring area."

Yadav has been charged with rape, murder and atrocity of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the POCSO Act, Sharma said.

"After the missing persons complaint was registered, we formed eight-nine teams to search for the girl. After checking the society's CCTV camera footage, it was found that the girl had not left the building," the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

A neighbour said that the accused had joined the search teams when the girl was reported missing on 13 October. He said Yadav had moved into the building only a month ago and worked as a labourer for a paints contractor.

