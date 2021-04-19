Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1,376 MO, SR, staff nurse among others; details at suratmunicipal.gov.in

The last date to register for the advertised vacancies is 20 April

The official notification for the recruitment of 1,376 posts has been released by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). The corporation has invited applications for the vacancies of staff nurse, senior resident (SR), medical officer (MO), ward boy, radiographic technician among other posts. Candidates, who wish to apply, can visit the official website suratmunicipal.gov.in to check eligibility criteria and other important details. The last date to register for the advertised vacancies is 20 April.

Take a look at vacancy details and pay scale (in bracket) for each post:

Senior Resident - 13 Posts (Rs 66,000)

Medical Officer - 221 Posts (Rs 60,000)

Radiographic Technician - 4 Posts (Rs 35,000)

Assistant Engineer - 18 Posts (Rs 30,000)

Electro Cardiograph Technician - 7 Posts (Rs 25,000)

Staff Nurse - 430 Posts (17,000)

Ward Boy - 315 Posts (Rs 10,000)

Ayah - 368 Posts (Rs 10,000)

Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Resident - Qualifications as per the rules and regulations of the MCI

Medical Officer - Candidates must have completed MBBS

Radiographic Technician - Applicants must be a graduate in BSc with the subject of physics Computer Knowledge

Assistant Engineer - Candidates should have a graduate degree in B.E. (Biomedical/ Biotechnology/ Medical and Instrumentation). Experience is also required for this post

Electro Cardiograph Technician - Aspirants must be a graduate with experience in ECG Machine Handling

Staff Nurse - General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)/ BSc in Nursing is required

Ward Boy/Ayah - Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognized board

For more details related to the posts and recruitment drive, interested candidates are advised to read the official notification.