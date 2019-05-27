Surat fire tragedy: Two more arrested by Gujarat Police in connection with Takshashila Arcade mishap that killed 20

Surat: Two more accused have been arrested by Gujarat Police in connection with the Surat fire tragedy which claimed the lives of 20 people, mostly students. "Two accused Harshil Vekarya and Jignesh Pagdal have been arrested," Commissioner of Police Satish Sharma said while briefing media.

So far, three people have been arrested and two fire officers of Surat have been suspended in connection with the mishap. A blaze ripped through the coaching centre located in Takshashila Arcade in Surat's Sarthana area on Friday, killing as many as 20 people, mostly students, and injuring many others.

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno on 24 May. Some people were unable to escape and died on the spot. As the rescue operations were carried out, charred bodies were found. The fire was reportedly triggered by a short circuit.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani ordered an investigation and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of those killed.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.