Supreme Court verdict on ban on firecrackers 'unacceptable', says BJP's Chintamani Malviya

Ujjain: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chintamani Malviya on Tuesday strongly opposed the Supreme Court's verdict which allowed bursting of firecrackers between 8 pm - 10 pm by terming it "unacceptable".

The BJP MP further asserted that he will burst crackers only when he finishes his Diwali rituals and not during the time stipulated by the apex court. He further quipped that such restrictions did not exist even in Mughal times.

"Our religious traditions and festivals are followed by Hindu calendar. I will burst crackers only when I finish puja, we can't set time limits on festivals, such restrictions were not even in Mughal times. It's unacceptable," Malviya said.

The reaction from Malviya came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to impose a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers but with certain conditions.

The top court allowed the use of only green firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels during all religious festivals. The court stated that people will be allowed to have fireworks only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.

Last year, the top court had banned the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR region.