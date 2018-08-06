Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Article 35-A validity in Jammu and Kashmir today: Here's what to expect

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the plea challenging the validity of the Article 35-A, that gives special rights and privileges to the Jammu and Kashmir natives, on Monday. Article 35A, which was added to the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and denies property rights to a native woman who marries a person from outside the state. It also bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state. The main petition demanding to scrap Article 35A was filed before the apex court in 2014 by Delhi-based NGO 'We the Citizens'.

On Sunday, an RSS-linked NGO, which has moved the Supreme Court for scrapping Article 35A, said it would seek hearing of its plea by a Constitution bench. “There is no need to defer the hearing again… We are going to tell the Supreme Court through our counsel on Monday that our petition on Article 35A should be decided by a Constitution bench,” Chetan Sharma, convener of the Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the civil society 'We the Citizens', told reporters.

Several advisors in official positions have cautioned the Centre about the fiery reaction that might ensue in Kashmir if Article 35A ceases to be a part of the Constitution. Outspoken IAS officer Shah Faesal on Sunday said repealing of Article 35A of the Constitution would end Jammu and Kashmir's relationship with the rest of the country. Meanwhile, the separatist groups who are protesting against any tampering with Article 35A have ended up defending a law that is part of the Constitution of India, something which the Hurriyat leadership never considered sacrosanct.

On Saturday, the National Conference (NC) and its arch rival People's Democratic Party (PDP) had taken out separate protest rallies in Srinagar ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on petitions challenging Article 35-A of the Constitution, which confers special status to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from PTI