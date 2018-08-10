You are here:
Supreme Court to hear Congress' plea for random verification of VVPAT in upcoming MP assembly polls

India Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 11:55:02 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will next week hear Congress leader Kamal Nath's plea seeking random verification of VVPAT machines in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The matter came up today before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar.

In his petition, Kamal Nath has sought a direction to the Election Commission to randomly verify VVPAT slips with EVM votes at 10 per cent of polling stations in every constituency. He has also said the voter list should be provided in text format.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 11:55 AM

