Supreme Court refuses to cancel, postpone PG final year medical exams; key points

The Supreme Court Friday refused to direct the medical universities to cancel or postpone the final year Post Graduate exams on the ground that the examinee-doctors have been engaged in COVID-19 duty. The decision comes in the wake of a Supreme Court decision prompting the Central Board of Secondary Education to cancel papers and postpone indefinitely various entrance exams. Some colleges have even made marks in qualifying course the sole criteria for admission.

However, in the case of medical students, the court chose to leave the finer points to the college administrations. Here are the key points.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah said it cannot pass any general order to all the universities to not conduct or postpone the final year post graduate medical examination.

The top court noted that the National Medical Council (NMC) has already issued an advisory in April asking the universities in the country to take the COVID situation into consideration while announcing the dates for final year examination. We have interfered where it was possible like postponing by one month the INI CET examination conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi, where we have found that there was no justification in fixing the date for the examination without giving appropriate time to students to prepare, the bench said.

It rejected the submission of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for 29 doctors, who have filed the writ petition that NMC be directed to issue directions to all the universities to give reasonable time to students for preparing for the examination.

"We don't know what could be the reasonable time for preparing for the examination. How can the court decide the reasonable time? Everyone may have their reasonable time. Let the university decide on the basis of the advisory of NMC as per the pandemic situation prevailing in their area, the bench said."