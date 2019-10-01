Supreme Court recalls 2018 order diluting provisions of arrest under SC/ST Act, says struggle for equality not yet over

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its direction in the 20 March 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocity) Act.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, MR Shah and BR Gavai said the struggle of people of the SC/ST communities for equality is still not over in the country.

The bench said SC/ST people still face untouchability, abuse and are being discriminated against. The apex court further said the Constitution provides for protection of SC/ST people under Article 15 but they still face social abuse and discrimination.

Dealing with the misuse of provisions of SC/ST Act and lodging of false cases, the bench said it is not due to the caste system but due to human failure.