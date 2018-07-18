Supreme Court on Sabarimala women's entry: Judges say everyone should be allowed inside, no concept of 'private temple'

In a big boost to the women's movement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Wednesday observed that everyone should be allowed inside the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The top court also said that there is no concept of a private temple, and that the Supreme Court will not allow third-party control over the entry of women inside the temple's inner sanctum, News18 reported.

The CJI made the observations a day after the Supreme Court began to hear pleas on the contentious subject of the ban on the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 years inside the Sabarimala temple.

#BREAKING -- Big boost for women's movement at Sabarimala temple. Supreme Court won't allow third party role over the entry of women. CJI Dipak Misra said, 'no concept of a private temple' | @Neethureghu with more details pic.twitter.com/C4lBg1E5f7 — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 18, 2018

On Wednesday, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "Your (intervener) right to pray being a woman is equal to that of a man, and it is not dependent on a law to enable you to do that," ANI reported.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI asked the counsel for petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others to limit their arguments to the questions of reference framed by a three-judge bench of the top court last year. This was after Advocate RP Gupta, who represents the petitioners, referred to the history of the temple. "You should not go into unnecessary things, and the counsels should limit their arguments to the issues referred to the constitution bench," the court said.

The bench hearing the case now — comprising justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra — gave the counsel for the petitioners a fixed time to argue their case and asked them to try to wrap up their arguments within this time. Wednesday's hearing, however, remained inconclusive.

Moreover, senior advocate JD Gupta, appearing for the Kerala government, said the state would support women's entry inside Sabarimala. At this, the Supreme Court expressed its wonder at the frequency with which Kerala changed its stand in the matter, Live Law reported.

Kerala minister K Surendran said: "The state government's stand is that women should be allowed to offer prayers in the Sabarimala temple. We've filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court explaining our stand. Now, it has to make a decision. We're bound to obey its verdict. The Devaswom board now has same opinion as the government."

With inputs from PTI