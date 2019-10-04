Supreme Court issues notice to CBI on Chidambaram's bail plea in INX Media corruption case; next hearing on 15 October

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation, asking it to respond on former finance minister P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail in the INX Media corruption case.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, to file its response and posted the matter for hearing on 15 October.

Chidambaram (74), who held the finance as well as the home portfolios in the UPA government from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from his Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi on 21 August in connection with the case.

The CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in the same year.