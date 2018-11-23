Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking use of ballot paper instead of EVMs for Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a petition which sought the Election Commission of India (ECI) to be directed to hold 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as state Assembly polls using the ballot system instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and Justice MR Shah rejected the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an NGO Nyaya Bhoomi.

The apex court said it did not find any merit in the petition, henceforth dismissed it. The petition stated, "Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere."

In the past, representatives of several opposition parties including the Indian National Congress, Janata Dal-Secular (JD(S)), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and several others, even National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Shiv Sena also stressed on EVMs vulnerability.

In August, the demand for replacing the EVMs by paper ballots dominated the meeting of all national and state recognised political parties with the Election Commission. The poll panel invited seven national and 51 regional parties, of which 41 representatives came to the meet.