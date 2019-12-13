Supreme Court declines to pass any order on pleas by two women activists seeking safe entry of women to Sabarimala temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday declined to pass any order on the pleas by two women activists seeking a direction to the Kerala government to ensure safe entry of women in the Sabarimala temple under police protection. The top court said the issue was "very emotive" and it did not want the situation to become "explosive".

A bench, headed by chief justice SA Bobde, said the "balance of convenience" required that no orders are passed in the matter as the issue had already been referred to a seven-judge bench.

The apex court said it would endeavour to constitute the larger bench at the earliest to hear the matter.

The bench, also comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, said though there was no stay on the 28 September 2018, judgment allowing entry of women of all ages into the shrine, "but it is equally true that it is not final".

