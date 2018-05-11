You are here:
Supreme Court collegium unanimously agrees to reiterate KM Joseph's name for elevation as apex court judge

India PTI May 11, 2018 18:04:12 IST

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday unanimously agreed in principle to reiterate the recommendation for the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph as a judge of the apex court, after his name was returned by the Centre.

File image of Supreme Court. AFP

The five-member Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph, after hour-long deliberation decided that Justice Joseph's name should be accompanied with the recommendation of the names of Chief Justices of High Courts for elevation as judges of the Supreme Court.

The Collegium, in a resolution, said there was a need for further discussion on the issue of sending other names to the Centre and deferred its meeting till 16 May.

"The Chief Justice and other members of the Collegium have, on principle, unanimously agreed that the recommendation for appointment of Justice KM Joseph, Chief Justice, Uttarakhand High Court as a Judge of the Supreme Court should be reiterated.

"However, the said reiteration should also be accompanied by the recommendation of the names of Chief Justices of High Courts for elevation as Judges of the Supreme Court, for which detailed discussion is required," the resolution said.

"In view of the aforesaid, the meeting stands deferred for being held at 4.15 pm on next Wednesday, May 16, 2018," it said.


