Supreme Court asks J&K High Court's Juvenile Justice Committee to investigate 'illegal detention' of children

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to look into allegations of illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and submit a report to it within a week.

The order was passed by a bench comprising chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer while hearing a petition by activist Enakshi Ganguly. The petition highlighted reports relating to alleged detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, Parliament had passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.

Following this, a batch of petitions was filed in the apex court challenging it.