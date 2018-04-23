Supreme Court asks Centre to clarify stand on Section 377 within a week; acts on petition by hotelier Keshav Suri

Acting on a petition to declare Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code unconstitutional, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre seeking its stand on the issue within a week, according to media reports.

The petition was filed by hotelier Keshav Suri, who said that the section cannot be applied to consenting adults and sought a declaration that the right to choose is a fundamental right, CNN-News18 reported.

The section criminalises sexual intercourse between same-sex adults, where the maximum punishment involves life imprisonment. Suri challenges the basis on which legal provision was drafted in the IPC, the report said.

This is what the section says: Whoever voluntarily has carnal inter­course against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine. Explanation — Penetration is sufficient to constitute the carnal intercourse necessary to the offence described in this section.

