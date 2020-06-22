Supreme Court allows Rath Yatra at Puri with restrictions days after staying it, says state govt may stop festivities in case of public health emergency

In a U-turn from its 18 June order, the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to allow the Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held in Odisha's Puri with restrictions and with the co-ordination of Temple Committee, state and Central governments, reports ANI. However, the court said, the state government can stop the yatra in case of a public health emergency.

The full order of the bench has not been made available yet.

According to ANI, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is now chairing a preparatory meeting in Bhubaneshwar as the festival is scheduled to begin on 23 June.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and comprising of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and AS Bopanna was hearing petitions seeking modification in its 18 June order, which had stayed the this year's Rath Yatra at Puri, saying that it cannot be allowed in the interest of health and safety of citizens, considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

The Chief Justice had said in the 18 June order said, “Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra.” The bench had also told the Odisha government to not allow any such chariot procession or pilgrimage anywhere in the state to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

While the Odisha government had earlier said it would go by the Supreme Court's decision, it supported the Centre's plea on Monday which stated that the yatra in Puri can be allowed to be held this year without public participation and in accordance with all guidelines, while arguing that the "tradition of centuries may not be stopped".

"It is a matter of faith for crores. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, adding that the state government could take precautions and impose curfew if needed.

"All 'sebayats' and 'pandas' who have tested negative (for COVID-19) can participate in rituals as may be decided by HH Shri Shankaracharya. People may not congregate and seek blessings on TV during a live telecast. Raja of Puri and the temple committee may supervise arrangements of these rituals," Mehta told the bench.

The court made it clear that it was hearing applications to allow the Rath Yatra at Puri alone, and not in the rest of the state.

To this, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Odisha, said "In Puri, we will impose curfew, the yatra will be held only by the servitors and those participating will have to test...the chariot will only be held by the ones who test negative. We will not allow public participation," according to Bar & Bench.

Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar , appearing for the NGO Odisha Vikas Parishad, pleaded that only those persons responsible for the yatra be allowed inside the temple premises, while drawing attention to the growing spread on COVID-19 in the state, said the report.

According to PTI, the court said that it cannot "micro-manage" the rituals and left it to the wisdom of state, the Centre and temple management.

The Odisha government that it will coordinate with temple management and the Centre to make things smooth during Rath Yatra.

While the Rath Yatra festival, held over 10-12 days with lakhs of people participating, is scheduled for June 23, the 'Bahuda Jatra' (return car festival) is fixed for 1 July.

Three heavily-built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled by thousands of devotees over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri.

Odisha has so far 5,160 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, according to the Union health ministry.

