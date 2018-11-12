Supreme Court adjourns hearing in CBI director Alok Verma case to Friday after CVC delay in submitting investigation report

Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing related to and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma's removal from the bureau to Friday. The top court was reportedly upset at the delay of the Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) in submitting their investigation reports. According to TV reports, the CVC and the CBI were supposed to submit their reports by Saturday.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Monday filed its preliminary probe report relating to CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul took the report on record and fixed the next hearing on November 16.

During the hearing, interim CBI director M Nageswar Rao also filed his report on decisions taken by him from 23 October till date as head of the agency. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that former apex court judge A K Patnaik supervised the CVC inquiry which was completed on 10 November.

The CJI observed that the Registry was open on Sunday also but no intimation was given to the Registrar regarding filing of the report. Later the SG tendered an apology and said though he was not explaining the circumstances there was delay on their part in submitting the report.

Verma and his deputy and Special Director Rakesh Asthana blamed each other for corruption while defending themselves as they deposed before a panel headed by CVC KV Chowdary.

In an hour-long examination before the enquiry committee comprising Chowdary, retired Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik and Vigilance Commissioners Tejendra Mohan Bhasin and Sharad Kumar, Verma denied the allegations levelled against him by Asthana, informed sources said.

Verma, who appeared at the Central Vigilance Commission headquarters, told the panel that Asthana had made frivolous complaints against him because there was an FIR pending against him (Asthana) and he feared he would be arrested.

Refuting allegations of corruption against him, Verma said his actions were in the interest of the probe against Asthana. Verma had on Thursday too appeared before the enquiry committee but the meeting was postponed for Friday due to the non-availability of a Vigilance Commissioner.

Earlier this week, Verma responded in writing to a questionnaire sent by CVC but the panel was not satisfied with his reply and sought his physical appearance.

A 1979 batch IPS officer, Verma was sent on forced leave and divested of all his powers on October 23 after his name surfaced in a corruption scandal. Three days later the Supreme Court told the CVC to complete its inquiry against Verma in two weeks.

The war in the country's premier investigating agency came to the fore after an FIR was lodged against Asthana, who has also been divested of all powers, and others on the statement of Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana.

Asthana, who reached the CVC headquarters after Verma left, reiterated the corruption allegations against Verma in his 40-minute deposition and denied involvement in any bribery case.

The sources said that Asthana counted more than 12 instances alleging Verma and his deputy, then Additional Director (Policy) AK Sharma, of involvement in corruption cases and ordering to slow down investigation in some cases.

He presented what he claimed were evidences against Verma.

Asthana blamed Verma of not filing a FIR and chargesheet in a case involving an Enforcement Directorate official, said the sources, adding the Special Director also accused Verma of preventing raids at the house of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in an IRCTC case.

The Commission had examined several CBI officers who were part of the team probing cases that figured in Asthana's complaint against Verma.

With inputs from agencies