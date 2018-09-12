Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Bhima Koregaon violence case to 17 September; 5 activists to remain under house arrest

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the Bhima Koregaon raids case to 17 September (next Monday) and the interim order of house arrest for all the five activists arrested on 29 August is to continue till the hearing.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others after the bench observed that advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the petitioners, was busy in another court.

Earlier, Singhvi had appeared before the bench and submitted that the hearing on Thapar's plea be conducted after 12 pm as he has to appear in another matter. The court was hearing the plea filed against the arrest of the rights activists — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha — in the case.

On 4 September, a Pune-based man, Tushar Damgude had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking to be made a party in the case stating that it was he who had lodged the FIR in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The top court had earlier ordered that the five human rights activists would be kept under house arrest till 6 September observing that dissent was the "safety valve" of democracy.