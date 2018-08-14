Supreme Court accepts Centre's proposal to have colour-coded stickers for vehicles running on different fuels in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday accepted Centre's proposal to have hologram-based colour-coded stickers on vehicles that would help in identifying automobiles running on various kinds of fuels.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to implement by 30 September the scheme of colour-codes stickers on vehicles plying in National Capital Region (NCR). The Centre told the bench that the diesel vehicles will have orange stickers pasted on their windshield while petrol and CNG vehicles will have blue stickers. The bench also suggested the Centre to to consider having green number plates for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ANS Nadkarni told the court that the ministry would look into it and decide soon. The issue of colour-coded stickers was raised when the court was hearing a petition on air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the case, had told the court that there should be coloured stickers for petrol and diesel vehicles according to the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) suggestions. The amicus curiae said the colour-coded stickers would help to identify the kind of fuel being used in vehicles. The Centre also told the apex court that there was no objection to putting stickers on vehicles.