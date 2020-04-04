Super Pink Moon 2020: How year's biggest and brightest supermoon, set for 8 April, got its name

April will see the brightest supermoon of the year. Since it is the first full moon of spring, it is also called the 'pink moon.'

The name has nothing to do with the colour of the celestial body but rather due to a pink flower.

According to North America's oldest continuously published periodical Old Farmer's Almanac, the April’s full moon often corresponded with the bloom of the wildflower known as moss pink.

In India, the supermoon will appear on 8 April at 8.05 am IST.

When the moon orbits close to the Earth, it appears to be larger and brighter than usual. The moon which is visible from Earth at that point is called a supermoon.

The previous supermoon of 2020 appeared between 9 and 11 March. A full or new moon that occurs when the center of the celestial body is less than 360,000 kilometres from the center of Earth is called a supermoon.

Since the supermoon will appear in the sky in the morning, people will not be able to see it with their naked eye. However, they can see the phenomenon online.

As per the Farmer's almanac, other April full moon names include Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon and the Fish Moon.

