You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sunanda Pushkar 'expressed her desire to die' in e-mail to Shashi Tharoor, Delhi Police tells court

India IANS May 28, 2018 17:35:24 IST

New Delhi: In an e-mail sent to Congress Lok Sabha member and her husband Shashi Tharoor, Sunanda Pushkar had expressed her desire to die, Delhi Police told a court on Monday.

Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against Tharoor.

The prosecutor informed the court that Pushkar was depressed and, in an email, written on 8 January, 2014 to Tharoor, she had expressed her desire to die.

File image of Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor. PTI

File image of Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor. PTI

"I have no will to live. All I pray for is death," prosecutor Shrivastava read the relevant line of the email written by Pushkar to Tharoor.

He told the court that the cause of her death was poisoning.

After hearing the submission, the court set 5 June to deliver its order on accepting the chargesheet against Tharoor.

On 14 May, the Delhi Police chargesheeted Tharoor under Sections 306 and 498A of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to abetment to suicide and cruelty to wife, which entails a jail term that could extend up to 10 years.

Pushkar, 51, was found dead in her suite at Leela Hotel in south Delhi on January 17, 2014, days after she alleged that her husband was having an affair with a Pakistani journalist.


Updated Date: May 28, 2018 17:35 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores