Sunanda Pushkar death case: Supreme Court disposes of Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking SIT probe

India Indo-Asian News Service Jul 13, 2018 14:27:17 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of Sunanda Pushkar, observing that a chargesheet has already been filed and the trial has commenced.

Justice Arun Mishra and Justice S Abdul Nazir said "this matter is over" even as Swamy sought the court's permission to make some comments.

File image of Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda Pushkar. AFP

Pushkar was the wife of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Police have accused Tharoor of abetment to suicide. The trial court has granted Tharoor bail in the case.

Pushkar, who married Tharoor in 2010, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a room at the Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi on 17 January, 2014.

Swamy had approached the top court against the Delhi High Court's order that dismissed his plea for a court-monitored probe into Pushkar's death.

On 26 October, 2017, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Swamy's plea while terming it as a "political interest litigation".


