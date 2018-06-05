'Preposterous and baseless': Shashi Tharoor issues statement after being summoned in Sunanda Pushkar case

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday issued a statement on a Delhi court summoning him as an accused in the case related to the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

"I would like to reiterate my position that I find the charges preposterous and baseless, the product of a malicious and vindictive campaign against myself," Tharoor said in the statement, which he posted on Twitter.

My statement on today's news. pic.twitter.com/5zWf4PR9ue — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 5, 2018

He also asked "the media to respect my right to privacy as well as that of my family". In the end, he said that he will not comment on the issue until the next scheduled hearing of the case.

The court has asked Tharoor to appear before it on 7 July, saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal took cognisance of Tharoor's alleged offences of abetment of suicide and committing cruelty towards Pushkar.

"I have heard the prosecutor. I have gone through and perused the charge sheet and the documents filed along with it. On the basis of police report (charge sheet), I take cognisance of offence of abetment of suicide of late Sunanda Pushkar and committing cruelty upon her by Dr Shashi Tharoor," the judge said.

"There exists sufficient grounds to proceed against Tharoor for commission of offences of Section 306 and 498 A of IPC. Issue summons to him for appearance for July 7," the court added.

Tharoor's lawyer and senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told reporters immediately after the court pronounced the order that no offence was made out against the Congress leader and the prosecution's case was "absurd and preposterous".

"We shall be asking for a copy of the charge sheet and the documents relied upon by the prosecution. After going through them, we shall decide our further course of action. Dr Tharoor will take all legal remedies available to him in law.

"Since no offences are made out and the prosecution case is absurd, preposterous and contrary to various judgments of the Supreme Court, we shall take appropriate steps to deal with it," Pahwa said.

With inputs from PTI