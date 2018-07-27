You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor granted exemption from personal appearance by Delhi court

India Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 00:01:50 IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was granted exemption from personal appearance for Thursday by a court in a case relating to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death almost four years ago in a luxury hotel in Delhi.

The court granted the relief to Tharoor, who was allowed bail earlier in July after he had appeared before it as an accused, on an application moved by his advocate.

In his application, Tharoor said that he was unable to come to court since Parliament was in session.

File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. PTI

File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. PTI

The court accepted the application, moved by senior advocate Vikash Pahwa on behalf of the politician, for the day and posted the matter for further hearing on 23 August.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on 17 January, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

The court also directed Delhi Police to hand over various documents filed along with the charge sheet, including statements of witnesses, to Tharoor on a plea moved by him.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was granted regular bail by court on 7 July after he appeared before court in pursuance to the summons issued against him.

The court on 5 June had summoned Tharoor, observing there was sufficient ground to proceed against him.

Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 00:01 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores