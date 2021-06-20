Summer Solstice 2021: All you need to know about the longest day of the year

Solstice is an astronomical event that happens twice a year, once in each hemisphere (Northern and Southern)

Summer Solstice, the Longest Day of the Year, falls on Monday, June 21. This intriguing event usually occurs between June 20 to June 22, every year, depending upon when the Sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer at noon. The other names of Summer Solstice are Estival solstice or midsummer.

The word Solstice is a Latin word. ‘Sol’ means ‘sun’, and ‘sistere’ means ‘to stand still,’ reported The Times of India.

Solstice is an astronomical event that happens twice a year, once in each hemisphere (Northern and Southern). The one that takes place in summer (June) is known as Summer Solstice and the other that occurs in winter (December) is known as Winter Solstice.

-This astronomical event happens when the north pole is tilted about 23.4° (23°27´N) towards the Sun. So, in this position, the vertical noon rays are directly overhead at the Tropic of Cancer (23°27´ N).

The Summer Solstice marks the beginning of summer that lasts until the autumnal equinox, reported the NDTV.

While the northern hemisphere gets more light and heat from the Sun owing to the earth's axis’ maximum inclination towards the Sun on June 21, the southern hemisphere has completely the opposite experience.

This longest day of the year is considered as a very significant day in many cultures and hence celebrated with great gusto, the report added.

The theme associated with the astronomical event is either religion or fertility.

For instance, in ancient China, Summer Solstice was the day designated to observe femininity and the ‘yin’ forces.

One can witness the world’s biggest solstice event at the ancient site of Stonehenge in Wiltshire.