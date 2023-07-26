Sudha Murthy's 'Veg-Non-Veg spoon' remark divides Internet, netizens call her ‘simplicity’ trip boring

Sudha Murthy, the 72-year-old renowned Indian author and wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, is always in the spotlight for her ‘simple living, high thinking’ approach to life. Sparking ongoing discussions about the same, the philanthropist shifted attention to her strict food habits in a recent comment made by her. During a conversation with the ‘Khaane Mein Kya Hai?’ host Kunal Vijayakar, she revealed that she is a vegetarian and expressed deep concern over the possibility of the same spoon being used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. This particular comment has been trending on Twitter.

The latest episode features Sudha Murty indulging in a food-filled conversation surrounding her heritage, films and her books. The culinary show explores cultures and rediscovers forgotten foods.

Food choices

Murthy, who was awarded with a Padma Shri in 2006 for her social work, said that while she is adventurous in her work, she is very particular when it comes to food choices. She added: “I am a pure vegetarian. I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is that the same spoon will be used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot!”

Not just this, the author also admitted that when she travels abroad, she seeks out vegetarian restaurants or prefers to take her own meals along. She even carries her own cooking bag that comes with ‘a small cooker’ to cook food.

Reminiscing of an early anecdote, she said earlier she herself would pull her grandmother’s leg for never eating outside and travelling with food items. However, she behaves like her granny now and carries her own food when visiting any foreign country.

Describing her habits in detail, she said that she leaves prepared with 25-30 chapattis, some fried sooji or rava, and a cooking bag complete with a small cooker. This is all ready for her to whip up a quick and satisfying meal with just some warm water.

One user said: “Such innocence and purity are rare these days. Love Sudhaji’s smile and enthusiasm!”

The episode, however, did not set the right tone with Twitter users. They seemed divided over the issue.

Some circulated her son-in-law and UK PM Rishi Sunak’s picture enjoying a sumptuous non-vegetarian platter.

One user shared the picture, take a look:

"Sudha Murty says she carries food from India while travelling abroad: 'I'm pure vegetarian, what if the same spoon is used for nonveg?' " – Indian Express pic.twitter.com/Y2VUK6fFmy — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) July 25, 2023

“The response to Sudha Murthy’s ‘simplicity’ trip is boring. She was on a food show to discuss her food habits. Many vegetarians won’t eat outside because they worry about cooking medium. They also carry snacks & processed foods. So chill,” wrote another.

The response to Sudha Murthy’s ‘simplicity’ trip is getting boring. She was on a food show to discuss food habits. Many vegetarians won’t eat outside because they are concerned about the cooking medium. They too carry snacks & processed foods. So chill. https://t.co/M5t36hxiKu — Farzana Versey (@farzana_versey) July 26, 2023

Earlier, Sudha Murthy grabbed eyeballs after her amusing anecdote about an immigration officer not believing her UK address to be ’10 Downing Street’, the official residence of the British Prime Minister gained traction.