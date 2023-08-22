Sudden night inspection finds 89 girls missing at UP school hostel
A police complaint was lodged against the school warden, a full-time teacher, a watchman and a Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan posted on gate duty at night under relevant sections
A police case has been lodged against four people, including the warden of an Uttar Pradesh government run residential school, after only 11 of the total 100 girl students registered there were found present on the premises during a surprise inspection at night, a senior official said on Tuesday.
District Magistrate Neha Sharma said that the inspection at Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School, Paraspur, was conducted on Monday night.
“A total of 100 girl students are registered there, but only 11 girl students were found present in the school. Warden Sarita Singh could not give a satisfactory answer when asked about the absence of 89 girl students,” the District Magistrate said.
Related Articles
“This is serious negligence. Residential girls’ schools cannot run in this manner,” the District Magistrate said, adding she has ordered the registration of an FIR.
The district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prem Chand Yadav, said that on the instructions of the district magistrate, the FIR was lodged against the school warden, a full-time teacher, a watchman and a Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan posted on gate duty at night under relevant sections.
Along with this, departmental action is also being taken against the employees while a separate letter has been written to the district youth welfare officer for departmental action against the guard on duty, the BSA added.
also read
UP's second Seema Haider: Bangladesh woman petitions police she wants to live with Indian husband
The woman who identifies herself as Dhaka resident Sonia Akhtar alleged that she got married with Saurabh Kant Tiwari, who lives in Surajpur area of Central Noida, three years ago
Man carrying daughter on shoulders shot at close range in UP's Shahjahanpur, crime caught on video
As per reports, at the time of investigation, it was revealed that the Tariq's brother was initially engaged to the same woman who later married Shoaib
Seven arrested in UP's Jaunpur after rape attempt video goes viral
The girl's mother in the police complaint alleged that she along with her husband and daughter were sleeping in the verandah of the house on the night of 14 August when six youths, with whom they had an old enmity, came and took away the daughter by making her unconscious