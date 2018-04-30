Subramanian Swamy says Operation Bluestar was mischievous blunder, describes 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide

Amritsar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said Operation Bluestar, carried out by the Indian Army in 1984, was a "mischievous blunder".

Talking to reporters in Amritsar, Swamy said, "Operation Bluestar was a mischievous blunder and it should not have been done..." Operation Bluestar was carried out in June 1984 to flush out militants, who were hiding inside the Golden Temple complex.

The Congress was in power in 1984.

Swami also described the November 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a "genocide".

He said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) applied on the purchase of cooking material for the community kitchen at the Golden Temple should be withdrawn immediately.

Asked about the incidents of rape in various parts of the country, including the ones in which minor girls were the victims, Swamy said, "Capital punishment is not enough...rapists also deserve surgery (castration) so that in future, they dare not even think of committing such a heinous crime."

Asserting that the BJP would win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Swamy said, "Corrupt people are being sent to jail and the people of the country are happy with this action of the government."