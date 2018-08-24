Subramanian Swamy hits out at Rahul Gandhi for targeting Modi over death of Unnao rape case witness

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of a witness in Unnao rape-murder case, involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

On Thursday, Rahul, who is in Germany took a dig at Modi over the case and said, "Is this your idea of 'justice for our daughters', Mr 56?".

"The mysterious death and hurried burial without an autopsy, of the key witness in the #Unnao rape and murder case, involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, smells of a conspiracy. Is this your idea of "justice for our daughters", Mr 56 ?" (sic), the Congress chief tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, Swamy said that "Rahul has led down the country by targeting the prime Minister in the least personal terms and making him look like a sorry figure abroad."

"Rahul didn't succeed and by taking such a move he has only tried to heal his damaged reputation outside India," he added.