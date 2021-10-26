Submit annual Life Certificate by 30 Nov to continue receiving pension; check details here

Taking to their social media handle, the State Bank of India (SBI) had informed that this new rule of those aged 80 years or above came into effect from 1 October.

To continue receiving pension, every government pensioner has to submit their annual Life Certificate. This year too, pensioners have to do the same by 30 November so that they keep receiving their pension on time. Taking to their social media handle, the State Bank of India (SBI) had informed that this new rule of those aged 80 years or above came into effect from 1 October.

“Submit your Life Certificate hassle-free! Pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit a Life Certificate from 1st Oct 2021 onwards," SBI tweeted. Also, pensioners can submit the Annual Life Certificate through different modes which also include doorstep banking and online submission.

As per the new law, senior citizens above the age of 80, can submit their life certificate via a specified window that is open for two months so that they can receive their monthly payout.

Below are a few ways to submit a Life Certificate:

Submit through bank branch: Pensioners can follow the traditional method of submitting the Life Certificate that requires visiting the bank branch.

Submit through Jeevan Pramaan portal: Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate online from home. For doing so, they need to attach a UIDAI authenticated biometric device to their personal computer or mobile. Also, the pensioners have to ensure that their Pension account is linked with the Aadhaar Number in order to submit a Life Certificate digitally.

Submit through postman at home: From the post info mobile app or government websites, pensioners can book doorstep requests. By doing this process, the certificate will be instantly generated with Pramaan ID sent to pensioners registered mobile. Following this, the Life Certificate details will automatically be updated with the pension department.

Pensioners should also note that this is a chargeable service of Rs 70 and will be available across the country to all Central Government pensioners. This facility can also be availed regardless of the fact that the pensioner's accounts are in a different bank.

Submit through Doorstep banking facility: To avail this facility, pensioners are advised to download Doorstep Banking App and follow the step-by-step process below:

Step 1: Select the bank and place the request for doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate

Step 2: Then, enter the pension account number and verify it for authentication

Step 3: After seeing Doorstep service charges, click on proceed. Pensioners can avail this service by paying a nominal fee

Step 4: Once the request has been submitted, the receiver will get an SMS mentioning the name of the agent

Step 5: A bank agent will visit the pensioner's home address and complete the submission process of Life Certificate