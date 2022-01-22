Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Find wishes, quotes and messages to greet others on this day

Fondly remembered as 'Netaji', Bose was a participant of the non-cooperation movement and a renowned leader of the Indian National Congress

Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who is known for his advocacy and socialist policies. Fondly remembered as 'Netaji', he was a participant of the non-cooperation movement and a renowned leader of the Indian National Congress (INC). He became a hero among Indians during the fight against the British owing to his open defiance and offensive strategies. The nationalist leader is regarded as one of the pioneers of Indian independence.

Bose was born on 23 January, 1897 in Odisha's Cuttack to Janki Nath Bose and Prabhabati Bose. At a early age in the late 1920s, he followed Jawaharlal Nehru to head the youth wing of the INC. Following which, he became the party president in 1938. However, due to differences with Mahatma Gandhi, Bose was ousted from his leadership.

As his death is still shrouded in mystery, Bose's undeniable legacy continues to inspire generations. On the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary this year, here are some powerful quotes, wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Quotes:

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives Freedom is not given, it is taken. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken No real change in history has been achieved by discussion The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are. It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood

