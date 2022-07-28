Students create chair-bridge for teacher to help her enter school, watch video here

Media reports suggest that the incident happened at a primary school in Baldev Gram Panchayat Dagheta in the Baldeo part of Mathura. The children lined up chairs in order to help the teacher reach the other end of the place as the verandah of the school was waterlogged.

A school teacher was reportedly suspended from her job after her video of entering a flooded school by climbing over plastic chairs held by students went viral on social media. In the video tweeted by a user named Payal Mohindra, a group of children could be seen walking through water to place plastic chairs in a row to make a pathway for their teacher.

Wait! This isn't musical chairs. Students help the teacher cross the rain-filled path, getting drenched themselves in Mathura. #Shocking #UttarPradesh #Viral pic.twitter.com/7q48MrlNmV — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) July 28, 2022

The woman in question can be seen moving step by step to reach a dry spot where she gets down to enter the school.

Media reports suggest that the incident happened at a primary school in Baldev Gram Panchayat Dagheta in the Baldeo part of Mathura. The children lined up chairs in order to help the teacher reach the other end of the place as the verandah of the school was waterlogged.

As per an APN Live report, the school consists of 7 teachers including 4 female teachers and 3 male teachers. Out of them, only Pallavi - the teacher seen in the video - asked the students to build a chair bridge from the gate of the school. She was working in the school for the last one and a half years as an Assistant Teacher.

However, the head of the government school has defended the teacher involved by saying that the bridge was made because the teacher had a skin allergy and could not walk in contaminated water.

Earlier, a video from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district showing the poor state of a government-run school grabbed eyeballs on social media. In the clip, some school students were seen holding umbrellas inside a classroom to save themselves from rainwater coming from the leaking roof.

As per media reports, the video was recorded at a government school in Ghansor, which is a small town in Seoni.