College student in Kolkata stripped naked, tortured for inquiring about students union expenses

A first-year student in Kolkata was allegedly stripped naked and tortured by ex-students in his college. The incident occurred at the St Paul’s Cathedral Mission College, reported The Times of India.

A video was made out of the incident and was circulated in the college. News18 reports that the student is seen running for cover and pleading for mercy in the video.

The student was said to have been assaulted as he asked about the expenses involved in a fund-raising event held recently. He was only allowed to leave after a warning that he would not inquire about the utilisation of the funds of the students union again.

Students of the college had recently organised the event with some ex-students who were responsible for the account generated for the event.

The student who was assaulted told News18 that he lodged a police complaint after he saw videos of the incident being shared with other students.