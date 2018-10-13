Stubble burning: Punjab govt's 'harsh policies' caused 600 farmers to commit suicide, claims Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Bhatinda: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, on Friday accused the Punjab government of implementing harsh policies, due to which around 600 to 700 farmers have committed suicide.

Speaking on the issue of stubble burning, the Union Minister said, "The Centre has given money to the state for machines for stubble that can prevent stubble burning. The Chief Minister should set up industries to generate electricity with stubble. Due to the state government's pressure and harsh policies, 600-700 farmers have committed suicide."

Despite a prohibition on the burning of crop residue, several incidents of stubble burning have been witnessed in the neighbouring states of the national capital.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Centre had approved a large amount for modern tools and technology. In the Union Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had assured to provide assistance to the Government of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) to deal with the worsening air quality.

The decision came after Delhi's air pollution levels spiked last year, leaving the people gasping for breath.