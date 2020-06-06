You are here:
Strong winds cause Spicejet ladder to crash into parked IndiGo aircraft at Mumbai airport; right wing, engine cowling damaged

India Asian News International Jun 06, 2020 16:23:12 IST

Mumbai: An IndiGo aircraft was hit by a SpiceJet ladder due to strong winds at Mumbai Airport on Saturday morning leading to some damage to wings and engine cowling.

"This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo," Indigo said in a statement.

According to the statement, the incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the parked step latter was well secured and with chocks in place but was moved back due to strong winds and hit the Indigo aircraft on the right-wing.

"On 6 June, 2020, a SpiceJet step ladder was parked on stand C87 (where one of our aircraft VT-SLA was parked) at the Mumbai airport. On stand C86, an Indigo aircraft was parked. Both aircraft were not in service at that time," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"In the morning at around 7.30 am, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, was moved backward and hit the Indigo aircraft on right-wing," the spokesperson said.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2020 16:23:12 IST



