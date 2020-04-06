Stray firecrackers set thatched house in Jaipur's Vaishali Nagar ablaze during candlelight vigil on Sunday night; no casualties

Jaipur: A thatched house on a vacant plot of land caught fire in the Vaishali Nagar area in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday night as firecrackers fell on its roof, police said.

However, there was no casualty, they added.

Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Phulwari said two firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, adding that no one was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to show solidarity with the fight against the coronavirus, people in Jaipur lit earthen lamps, candles as also burst firecrackers.

