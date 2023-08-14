Stones pelted at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's house in Delhi, probe on
AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that stones were pelted at his official residence in Delhi.
#WATCH | AIMIM President and Member of Parliament, Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that stones were pelted at his official residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/bvDw2X30ru
“On one side bulldozer is being run on the houses of Muslims and on the other hand, stones are pelted at the house of an MP. I am a four-time MP, and every few days stones are thrown at my house. Its effect on the country will not be good,” said Owaisi.
#WATCH | “On one side bulldozer is being run on the houses of Muslims and on the other hand, stones are pelted at the house of an MP. I am a four-time MP, and every few days stones are thrown at my house. Its effect on the country will not be good. If a similar incident had… pic.twitter.com/Lz5Jk7fJOF
He said if a similar incident had happened with a big leader of the BJP, then the reaction would have different.
Meanwhile, police said two glasses on the door of AIMIM chief’s Delhi residence were found broken.
A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.
Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.
Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.
Earlier, questioning the bulldozer action in Nuh where communal clashes erupted on 31 July, Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should condemn such targeted action against one community.
“PM Modi should condemn the demolition in Nuh, Haryana. Is there no law or court in the country? This is a violation of the SC order in the Jahangirpuri case where it said that due process of law should be followed,” said the AIMIM chief.
#WATCH | “PM Modi should condemn the demolition in Nuh, Haryana. Is there no law or court in the country? This is a violation of the SC order in the Jahangirpuri case where it said that due process of law should be followed. In his Independence Day speech, I hope the PM will… pic.twitter.com/ZM8Pk6Yx9M
“In his Independence Day speech, I hope the PM will condemn the targeted violence against one community in this country. Bulldozers are being used in UP, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh..”, he added.
With inputs from agencies
